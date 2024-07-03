Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 20,478 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GSK by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after buying an additional 43,753 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $45,114,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

