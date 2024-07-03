Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Albany International were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIN. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

