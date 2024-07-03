Diversified Trust Co Buys 6,020 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 204,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 84.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 220,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 736,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.