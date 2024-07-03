Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

EQR opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.