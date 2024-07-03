Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,040,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $1,284,225.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,040,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $391,405.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,213.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

