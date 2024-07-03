Diversified Trust Co Has $807,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $215.55 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day moving average of $238.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

