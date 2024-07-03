Diversified Trust Co Has $824,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,810,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $6,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.2 %

ULTA opened at $393.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.75 and a 200 day moving average of $461.93. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.