Diversified Trust Co Has $843,000 Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RHP opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

