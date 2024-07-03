Diversified Trust Co Has $864,000 Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

