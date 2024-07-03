Diversified Trust Co Has $869,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS opened at $416.01 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.82 and a 200-day moving average of $446.53.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

