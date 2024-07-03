Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,014,000 after purchasing an additional 176,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,694,000 after buying an additional 1,994,369 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 863,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 721,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 567,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,910 shares of company stock valued at $638,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

