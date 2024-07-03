Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Novanta were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,186,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 170,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 140,931 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,212,000 after buying an additional 133,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 92,243 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,586,000 after buying an additional 66,633 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $160.29 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $185.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

