Diversified Trust Co Purchases 577 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 506,992 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. CL King began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

