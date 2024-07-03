Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 85 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,715,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,866,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR opened at $317.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $319.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

