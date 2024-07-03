Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

