DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

DCGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

DocGo Stock Up 2.0 %

DCGO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $303.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at $509,980.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DocGo by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DocGo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

