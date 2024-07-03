DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Allan C. Thygesen Sells 7,911 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DOCU opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

