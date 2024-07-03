Dohj LLC Buys 84 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4 %

AMZN opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $200.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average of $173.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

