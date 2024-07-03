Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.75 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.82. The firm has a market cap of C$588.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

In other news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman bought 10,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, with a total value of C$72,300.00. Insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.