Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.0% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $351.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

