Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Update

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,892.0 days.
Dongfang Electric Stock Performance
Dongfang Electric stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Dongfang Electric has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.
Dongfang Electric Company Profile
