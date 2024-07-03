DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells $765,100.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,367,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $773,290.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of -99.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its position in DoorDash by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 960,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,868,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.