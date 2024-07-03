Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Dr. Martens Trading Down 12.6 %
Shares of DOCMF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.