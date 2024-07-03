Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of DOCMF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Featured Stories

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

