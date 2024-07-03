Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

