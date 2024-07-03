Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $42.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,560,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,605,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $13,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

