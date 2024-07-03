e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.93.

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $204.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $133,940,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $61,299,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 195,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

