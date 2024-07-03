E2open Parent (ETWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect E2open Parent to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. E2open Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. On average, analysts expect E2open Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

E2open Parent Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.