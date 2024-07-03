Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 5,299 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 407.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

