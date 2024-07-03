Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 3,892 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,548,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $325,717,000 after acquiring an additional 509,000 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of META stock opened at $509.50 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $8,600,861.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,690,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,086 shares of company stock valued at $106,423,370. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.27.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

