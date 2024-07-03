Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 52 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,334 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 124,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $459.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $459.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

