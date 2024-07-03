Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $329,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 119,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $200.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

