eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.9 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance
Shares of eDreams ODIGEO stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $8.31.
About eDreams ODIGEO
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than eDreams ODIGEO
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.