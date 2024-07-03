Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

EGO opened at $14.82 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 533,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

