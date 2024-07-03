Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $45.62 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Electroneum has a market cap of $45.62 million and approximately $905,764.74 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001457 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,518,255 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

