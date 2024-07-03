Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

