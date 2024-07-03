Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $915.79 and last traded at $912.20. 918,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,921,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $905.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $861.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $818.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,894 shares of company stock worth $727,475,118. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

