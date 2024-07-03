ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

Shares of EGKLF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

Further Reading

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

