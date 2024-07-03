Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to $54.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s current price.
Emera Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of EMRAF stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. Emera has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $43.89.
About Emera
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.