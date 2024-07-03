Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to $54.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s current price.

Emera Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EMRAF stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. Emera has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

