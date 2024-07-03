Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

