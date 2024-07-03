Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in June

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.0 days.
Emmi Stock Performance
Shares of Emmi stock opened at $960.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,005.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,020.85. Emmi has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,005.35.
Emmi Company Profile
