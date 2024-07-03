Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,112,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.65% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $185,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Empire State Realty Trust

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.