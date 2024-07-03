Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 19th

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
Encore Wire has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $23.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.
Encore Wire Price Performance
NASDAQ WIRE opened at $289.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.11. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $150.51 and a 1-year high of $295.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
