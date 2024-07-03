Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

