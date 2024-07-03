ENI (NYSE:E) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Price Performance

NYSE:E opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ENI has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ENI by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,286 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ENI by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

