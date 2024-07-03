Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.57. 880,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,300,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. Analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 71.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

