Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,365,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Stock Performance

Entra ASA stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

