Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,365,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Stock Performance
Entra ASA stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70.
About Entra ASA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entra ASA
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.