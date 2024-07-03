EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $72.44 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000674 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001350 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
