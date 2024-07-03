EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.44.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.
EQB Price Performance
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of C$316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.40 million. Analysts expect that EQB will post 11.5759669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EQB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.