EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.44.

Get EQB alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on EQB

EQB Price Performance

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.57. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$66.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of C$316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.40 million. Analysts expect that EQB will post 11.5759669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

About EQB

(Get Free Report

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.