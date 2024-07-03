EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Purchases A$35,654.35 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider David Sedgwick acquired 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$32.15 ($21.43) per share, with a total value of A$35,654.35 ($23,769.57).
EQT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 7.10.
EQT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EQT
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.