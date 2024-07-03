Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.34 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $71.34 million and $644,093.42 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.00621106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00122640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00276701 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00071318 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,177,101 coins and its circulating supply is 76,176,885 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

